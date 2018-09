DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Duxbury were forced to use chainsaws to free a driver who became trapped after their car crashed deep in the woods, officials said.

The crash in the woods off Route 3 resulted in one person being taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

Their condition was not immediately available.

DXFD paramedics transported one patient from this MVA to the South Shore Hospital. pic.twitter.com/reSiXcddVR — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 7, 2018

