Duxbury High School cancels upcoming football game, holds workshops in wake of scandal

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury High School leaders say their student-athletes will not be hitting the gridiron until they complete two sensitivity workshops.

The school’s head football coach, Dave Maimaron, was fired after an investigation reportedly revealed that varsity players used anti-Semitic language during a game against Plymouth North High School earlier this month, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Wednesday.

This coming Wednesday, the football players will begin the first of two mandatory “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion workshops” that will focus on the Holocaust. The second workshop will center on the role and the responsibilities of being an upstander.

“We feel that it is extremely important that this work begins in earnest before our teams compete again,” DHS Principal Jim Donovan and Athletic Director Thom Holdgate wrote in a letter to parents.

Whitman-Hanson was notified on Monday that the game was canceled and will be facing Rockland at the end of the week instead.

