DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Duxbury High School football team is set to attend their first diversity workshop Wednesday after an investigation reportedly revealed that varsity players used anti-Semitic language during a game earlier this month.

This “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” workshop is set to focus on the Holocaust, while a second workshop scheduled for a later date will be on the role and the responsibilities of being an upstander, DHS Principal Jim Donovan and Athletic Director Thom Holdgate wrote in a letter to football families Monday.

Superintendent John Antonucci said varsity players used highly offensive language while making play calls during a game against Plymouth North High School on March 12.

This ultimately led to the firing of head coach Dave Maimaron and the cancelation of games against Hingham and Whitman-Hanson.

An outside investigator is set to look into the incident in the coming days.

