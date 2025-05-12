DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 70 students and teachers from Duxbury High School donated their hair to Locks of Love Monday morning.

The Duxbury High School Buzz Off raised money for One Mission, an organization that supports children and families facing cancer diagnoses.

A teacher at Duxbury High says he started participating in the fundraiser after his daughter was diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

Students taking part say it means a lot to them to be able to help.

“I’m doing this because it’s spreading awareness for something that so many people suffer through and it’s good for everyone to know that they’re not alone and that we do stuff like this to help them,” one student said.

The school has raised more than $20,000.

