Duxbury hit-and-run suspect surrenders to police after victim dies at hospital

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Duxbury on Sunday surrendered to police on Tuesday shortly after officers learned the victim had died at the hospital.

Christina Blackmore, 39, of Duxbury, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Plymouth District Court on charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, negligent operation, failure to stay in marked lanes, and speeding, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Duxbury and state police seized Blackmore’s pickup at a residence in the town on Monday after they learned it had hit 46-year-old Andrea Gordon, of Duxbury, while she was walking on the shoulder of Washington Street, according to Duxbury police.

Gordon suffered critical injuries and was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she died Tuesday, family members told the police.

Duxbury Police Chief Matthew Clancy says his department learned of Gordon’s death just before Blackmore was arrested at the police station.

Blackmore’s pickup was seized and searched after officers received a search warrant. They were then able to identify Blackmore.

Clancy says an arrest warrant was issued and that Blackmore surrendered amid “mounting pressure.”

An investigation is ongoing.

