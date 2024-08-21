The fire that ripped through a home in Duxbury Tuesday caused roughly $1 million in damage, officials said Wednesday, rendering the home a total loss.

The fire broke out near 11:45 a.m. on Bay Avenue and kept crews busy for roughly five hours while firefighters worked to douse the flames.

The Duxbury Fire Department shared new information about the response in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying local authorities received fifteen 911 calls immediately after the fire ignited.

Firefighters arrived in less than three minutes and managed to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The Duxbury Fire Department said it received help from emergency crews in Marshfield, Pembroke, Hanover, Hanson, Kingston, Plymouth, Plympton, and Whitman. The state Department of Fire Services also sent its rehab unit to support firefighters in Duxbury.

Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon thanked local firefighters and neighboring departments for their help, saying in Wednesday’s statement “Their professionalism and teamwork helped prevent this fire from spreading to adjacent homes.”

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and are grateful that there were no injuries,” Reardon said. “This community has always been incredibly supportive in times of need, and we are confident that they will rally around this family to help them recover from this tragedy.”

The smoke from Tuesday’s fire was visible from at least a mile away, with one person sharing video from a boat of a black column of smoke billowing over Cape Cod Bay.

Neighbors said the home that burned had been passed down from generation to generation within a local family.

After watching that home go up in flames, area resident Max White said the scene was a sad sight.

“It’s just so, so, so sad and so sudden,” he said. “It can just happen like that.”

The people who lived in the house were not home when the fire started.

The Duxbury Fire Department said one firefighter was evaluated for exhaustion during the ensuring response and was released at the scene.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.