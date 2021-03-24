Duxbury HS football coach fired after players use anti-Semitic language during game

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury High School’s head football coach has been fired after an investigation reportedly revealed that varsity players for used anti-Semitic language during a game against Plymouth North High School earlier this month, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Wednesday.

The school has severed ties with coach Dave Maimaron and the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night against Hingham has been canceled, as well as the JV and freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday, according to Antonucci.

In a letter to the Duxbury community, Antonucci wrote, “We want to be perfectly clear that we recognize how serious this is, and it is getting our undivided attention. We also recognize that this is an emotionally-charged issue for our community, and many outside of our community. The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

The moves come after players allegedly used anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language while calling audibles during the game on March 12.

Antonucci said the play-call system was immediately halted and he’s instituting mandatory training for the team.

The high school is now collaborating with the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations, as well as on a short-term and long-term response.

Antonucci added, “Although this most recent issue has brought many concerns to light, please know that the Duxbury Public Schools has, in recent years, shone a spotlight on the need to promote antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion in our public schools. In short, we had already identified this as a top priority before this week.”

A decision about future games and the fate of the football season will be made at a later date.

An independent investigation has since been launched.

