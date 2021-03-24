Duxbury HS football coach fired amid investigation into anti-Semitic play calls

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) – Duxbury High School’s head football coach has been fired after an investigation reportedly revealed that varsity players for used anti-Semitic language during a game against Plymouth North High School earlier this month, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Wednesday.

The school has severed ties with coach Dave Maimaron and the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night against Hingham has been canceled, as well as the JV and freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday, according to Antonucci.

In a letter to the Duxbury community, Antonucci wrote, “We want to be perfectly clear that we recognize how serious this is, and it is getting our undivided attention. We also recognize that this is an emotionally-charged issue for our community, and many outside of our community. The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

The moves come after players allegedly used anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language while calling audibles during the game on March 12.

Bruce Rutter, of Prejudice Free Duxbury, said players could be heard saying words like Auschwitz, Hitler, Holocaust, and gas chambers.

“You don’t say those without meaning something,” Rutter stated. “Why were they said?”

Antonucci said the play-call system was immediately halted and he’s instituting mandatory training for the team.

The high school is now collaborating with the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations, as well as on a short-term and long-term response.

Antonucci added, “Although this most recent issue has brought many concerns to light, please know that the Duxbury Public Schools has, in recent years, shone a spotlight on the need to promote antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion in our public schools. In short, we had already identified this as a top priority before this week.”

Duxbury graduate Cam Wenger said he is horrified to hear what has happened at his alma mater.

He said due to the severity of the allegations, the students involved should not be able to finish out the season.

Though he could not speak to Maimaron as a coach, he said he was a great teacher.

“He has stood up for people who have had a rough go in the beginning, who have been bullied, he’s always been there for the underdog. Always been that supportive person,” Wenger said of Maimaron.

State Senator Barry Finegold said he hopes to turn the ordeal into a teachable moment for the students.

“Obviously the coach is one thing, but we’re dealing with kids, we’re dealing with teenagers,” he said. “And most people don’t understand when you say Auschwitz how harmful it is to someone who is Jewish.”

Finegold has invited them to “have an open conversation about the meaning of Auschwitz.” Having played football in high school and college, he says he understands how important the game can be so he hopes to start a dialogue and teach a lesson.

“I always feel a conversation is the best way to solve a problem and I just hope at some point I have the chance to talk to these kids,” he said.

Finegold said he is still waiting to hear back from the football team.

A decision about future games and the fate of the football season will be made at a later date.

An independent investigation has since been launched.

