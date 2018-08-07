Duxbury man indicted on 58 counts of child pornography

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury man has been indicted on 58 counts of child pornography.

Christopher Barlow, 21, secretly took photos of four underage, unsuspecting female victims, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Barlow was charged with dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct, possession of child pornography, posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity, secret photographing/video recording of a nude person, and extortion.

In June 2017, as part of a firearms investigation, Duxbury police executed a search warrant at Barlow’s home and during the search, police seized three electronic devices from him – a Razor laptop, an iPhone, and an external hard drive, according to the DA.

Officials say between December 2014 and June 2017, Barlow allegedly secretly took photos and videos of four underage female victims and then stored and shared hundreds of digital files of the images on his electronic devices.

Barlow will be arraigned Aug. 15.

Barlow was previously charged with stockpiling weapons and impersonating a police officer, and he was in court in March on charges of taking photos of patients while working with the Connecticut EMS.

