DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury Middle School officials have launched an investigation after a swastika was found drawn inside a school bathroom on Thursday.

The town’s interim superintendent the act of hate will not be tolerated, and that the middle school is working to create an inclusive environment, and appropriate action will be taken over the vandalism.

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that a symbol of hate was used in an act of vandalism in one of our schools,” said Interim Superintendent Danielle E. Klingman. “We are committed to to our continual process of of education and collaboration with our entire community to address incidents when they arise and take appropriate action.”

The incident comes after Duxbury made headlines earlier this year when the high school football team was accused of using anti-Semitic language during games while calling audibles.

The school district launched an investigation and the team’s head coach, Dave Maimaron, was fired.

