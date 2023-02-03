DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children is scheduled to be arraigned remotely next week.

In the meantime, she is now allowed to call her family and is scheduled to be evaluated by a forensic psychologist following a motion in court from her attorney this week.

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has said his client was overmedicated with 12 different medications while dealing with postpartum problems when authorities said she strangled her children and jumped out a second floor window attempting to take her own life on Jan. 24.

A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court.

“The defendant will appear via Zoom from the hospital and counsel will be in-person at the courthouse,” the officials said in an email to 7NEWS.

Clancy’s parents have hired Reddington to represent her. Reddington said Clancy has been confined to a hospital bed. She is able to communicate, according to Reddington. But Reddington said she has not been allowed to communicate because she has been under 24/7 state police surveillance.

Reddington was at Plymouth District Court on Friday to ask a judge to let Clancy call her parents and to have a forensic psychologist enter her hospital room to evaluate her.

Reddington said the incident last month took place in the Clancy family’s Duxbury home during a 20-minute period where Clancy’s husband left to do an errand and pick up dinner.

Reddington said Clancy’s husband, Patrick, had gone to a doctor the week before Jan. 24 and asked for help.

“[He] said ‘You’re turning her into a zombie,’” Reddington said.

“[I]t was just a brutal, brutal existence that they were living,” he said. “Her parents were aware of this. They were trying to help out, the husband as well.”

Reddington said the family “was on the road to health.” Unfortunately, he said, “they’re not coming back.”

Clancy is facing multiple murder charges, as well as three charges of strangulation following the deaths of her three children last month.

Family members say she has been receiving treatment for mental health reasons. In an update shared days after the tragedy, Clancy’s husband asked the public to forgive her.

A judge granted Reddington’s request on Friday to allow a forensic psychologist to evaluate Clancy. The evaluation is expected to be complete Friday night or Saturday. Clancy is also now also allowed to call her family.

