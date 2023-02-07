DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Plymouth District Court.

“The defendant will appear via Zoom from the hospital and counsel will be in-person at the courthouse,” the DA’s office said in an email to 7NEWS.

Clancy is facing two homicide charges and three charges of strangulation following the deaths of her three children last month.

The 32 year old has been receiving medical care ever since police first responded to her home for a reported suicide attempt on Jan. 24, where officers found her as well as the children, who appeared to have been strangled, according to the DA.

Clancy’s 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were both rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Her 8-month-old son was also hospitalized and died several days later.

Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington argues that she was overmedicated at the time of the murders, as she had been receiving treatment for mental health reasons. Redding said the mother of three was on 12 different medications for postpartum issues.

Last week, a judge ruled a forensic psychologist can see Clancy in the hospital to evaluate her, something the prosecutor had argued against out of concern for the patient and the people she comes in contact with.

So far, Clancy has not been charged in the homicide of her 8-moth-old infant.

