DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children said she’s willing to admit to her role in their deaths with conditions.

The defense is asking the judge to reconsider their request to separate the trial into two parts. In March, the judge denied that initial request.

Lindsay Clancy has appeared in court in recent hearings. According to court filings, there was a difference of opinion whether both sides were willing to stipulate the facts of the case. The prosecution was not willing to agree to that, wanting the jury to hear the facts of the case.

Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington wants the jury to focus on whether Clancy suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands in January of 2023.

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