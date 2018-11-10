Duxbury nursing home evacuate 80 after massive water leak

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water leak at a Duxbury nursing home forced dozens of people to be evacuated from the building Friday night.

Crews responded to the 120-bed Baypath Nursing Home on 308 Kingstown Way about 8:45 p.m.

About 80 patients were transported from out of the collapsing nursing home, according to Duxbury fire crews.

30 ambulances were used to get the patients to safety.

“A large majority of these patients need to be brought out on stretchers, beds, wheelchairs, it is a labor-intensive project,” Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon said.

The roof of the nursing home was under construction when heavy rains set in overnight.

“There is a tremendous amount of water coming down, ceilings are coming down,” Reardon said. “It’s a mess in there.”

The patients were moved to other facilities in southeastern Massachusetts as well as Cape Cod.

Reardon said, “the building is uninhabitable especially with all the rain we are going to get it is not going to get any better in there.”

The incident remains under investigation.