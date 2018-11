DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water leak at a Duxbury nursing home forced several people to be evacuated from the building Friday night.

Crews responded to Baypath Nursing Home on 308 Kingstown Way about 8:45 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

DXFD on scene at 308 Kingstown way with a major water leak. This is a nursing home which we are doing evacuations of from one wing to another for now. Strike team of ambulances are on scene. Very active scene. pic.twitter.com/m0WVSAEeak — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) November 10, 2018

This is a developing stoy. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)