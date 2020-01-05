Duxbury officials respond to Route 3 crash

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials responded to a motor vehicle accident Sunday morning on Route 3 in Duxbury.
Crews responding to a reported crash found the vehicle on the northbound lane between exits 10 and 11 about 2:24 a.m., according to a post from the Duxbury Fire Department.
Officials said they responded to several calls Saturday night.
No additional information was immediately released.
