DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Paramedics in Duxbury stepped in to comfort two dogs that were involved in a car crash Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash found two vehicles with significant damage.

Paramedics took care of the dogs before they could be transported to a local veterinarian.

“We might not be vets but we are firefighters! We show up during people’s worst days,” the Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

No additional information has been released.

