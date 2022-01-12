DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury police are warning residents to slow down and stay vigilant after a car collided with a sanding truck following last week’s snowstorm.

While investigating the collision, Duxbury police obtained video which shows the car traveling too fast for the conditions and striking the truck on Tremon Street Saturday evening, according to a release issued by police.

The driver of that car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No further details were released.

