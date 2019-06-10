Duxbury police searching for vehicle of interest in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

Police released photos Monday of a late-model, dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck — possibly a 2500 — that may have damage to the passenger-side front end and headlight damage that is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Duxbury police at 781-934-5656.

