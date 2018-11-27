DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury police are warning the public about a scam involving a fake church email address.

Someone created a Gmail account in an attempt to impersonate the Rev. Mally Lloyd of St. John the Evangelist Church in Duxbury, according to police.

This person has allegedly been emailing parishioners demanding money and gift cards to go towards fighting cancer.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam or has information is asked to call Duxbury police at 781-934-5656.

