DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Duxbury has requested the support of the National Guard in responding to some calls during the blizzard.

Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read confirmed the request for reaching calls in areas where standard emergency vehicles cannot reach.

The request comes as emergency crews respond to calls in areas with downed trees and power lines.

