Duxbury superintendent says high school football players used ‘anti-Semitic’ language during game

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci said Tuesday that “it has become clear” that varsity members of the high school football team used “anti-Semitic” language during a recent game against Plymouth North.

In a recent letter to residents, Antonucci explained to the community that players used highly offensive language while calling audibles during the game on March 12.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Antonucci confirmed that at least some of the language used on the field contained anti-Semitic words.

“As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did, in fact, use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci said the play-call system was immediately halted and he’s instituting mandatory training for the team.

“We have been in touch with many members of the community, parents, and the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations,” Antonucci added. “We are continuing our investigation and will have further comment at a later time.”

Head football coach Dave Maimaron has also apologized.

