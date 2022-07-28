MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury teenager has reached his goal of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean by himself.

16-year-old Cal Currier began his journey a few weeks ago; setting sail from Massachusetts bound for Portugal, where he arrived earlier this week.

“I was tired,” said Currier, describing his journey. “The days previous to that I slept three hours at night I was so exhausted I just hit the pillow and woke up 12 hours later and I had gone up 50 miles north and lost a whole day.”

Currier spent 28 days at sea and finally touched solid ground in Portugal where his family was eagerly waiting.

He is the youngest person to sail across the Atlantic Ocean from west to east.

