Duxbury, Wellfleet temporarily close beaches to swimming following shark sightings

Two beaches were temporarily closed to swimming in Massachusetts on Sunday following shark sightings, officials said.

In Wellfleet, a ping for a shark from a receiver shutdown Newcomb Hallow Beach just after 11 a.m. for approximately two hours, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Lifeguards also confirmed that they had seen a shark.

Just before 1 p.m., officials in Duxbury reported a fin sighting and announced that the beach would be closed to swimming until further notice, Duxbury Police Beach Operations said.

