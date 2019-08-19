Duxbury woman indicted on motor vehicle homicide charges in June crash

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman has been indicted on motor vehicle homicide charges after allegedly striking another woman with her car and fleeing the scene in June, officials said.

A Plymouth County grand jury today returned indictments charging Kristina Blackmore, 38, of Duxbury, with one count of leaving the scene of injury causing death and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Blackmore will be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.

Officers responding to reports of a person struck by a car on Washington Street at 6:30 p.m. on June 9 found a woman severely injured on the ground. The woman, later identified as Andrea Gordon, 46, of Duxbury, was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Based on witness statements, police allegedly determined a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit Gordon and they allegedly found the truck at Blackmore’s home. Blackmore is currently released on bail under the conditions that she surrender her passport and not drive.

