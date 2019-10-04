PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson serenaded a superfan on her 100th birthday, leaving her shrieking in delight.

Marie Grover was sitting in a rocking chair while wearing a sash that read “100 & Fabulous” when someone handed her a laptop.

“It’s The Rock,” she squealed as she watched a video playing on the screen.

The 47-year-old actor recorded a personalized birthday message for the Philadelphia woman after a friend of hers reached out to him.

“I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life,” Johnson said. “Now you can eat cake and get drunk. You can have the best time. Party hard.”

Grover was thrilled by the surprise.

“Love you right back you Rock you,” she exclaimed.

Johnson loved her response, writing on Twitter, “Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born!”

