BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has asked the First Circuit Court of Appeals to stop his execution and consider four constitutional claims that were not presented in his United States Supreme Court case, according to a new court filing.

Tsarnaev’s attorneys said in the court filing that the United States District Court of Massachusetts improperly forced their client to stand trial in Boston, denied his challenges to two jurors who lied during voir dire, dismissed a juror who opposed the death penalty, and admitted evidence that was gathered following a coerced confession.

Supreme Court justices voted in March to reinstate Tsarnaev’s death sentence, agreeing with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

The bombing claimed the lives of Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old restaurant manager from Medford, Massachusetts; and 8-year-old Martin Richard, of Boston. Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier was killed during the Tsarnaev brothers’ getaway attempt.

Tsarnaev was convicted of all 30 charges against him. He is behind bars in federal prison.

