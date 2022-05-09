WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Thanks to an eagle-eyed landscaper, a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Wellesley Monday is now in custody.

Many law enforcement officials descended upon the area of Roberts Road and Route 9 around 11 a.m., according to the Wellesley Police Department.

Landscaper Mario Cruz subsequently found the suspect hiding in some bushes along Essex Road.

“I was coming from the back to the front and this big hedge here, he was there,” he said. “Then I told the police to come over here because the guy was there.”

Cruz said this is the second or third time he has helped police find someone.

There were no additional details immediately available.

