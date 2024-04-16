BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Eagle Scouts from across Massachusetts attended the 2024 Scouting Report to the Commonwealth at the State House on Tuesday, marking the five year anniversary of girls joining the Scouts BSA program.

Eagle Scout Emily Green, 16, delivered the address to the state Senate. For her, celebrating the day was even more special, due to the connection she has with the program. She and her family faced homelessness growing up, and the Scouts BSA’s Spirit of Adventure Council helped them find shelter at scout base camps until they could find a home.

Green’s mother, Lizbeth Valerio, said they traveled almost an hour to get to Scouts BSA troop events when they were living in shelters.

“We never quit and we moved and we did it. We accomplished the goal,” Valerio said.

For Green, a multi-sport athlete who is focused on her studies, joining the Scouts was a journey of self-discovery, she said. It has made her even more hopeful for her future, she said.

“From now on, I’m going to keep attending troop meetings and keep helping my troop, and helping others with more community service, and after that I’ve got college, and who knows what then,” Green said.

