Philadelphia Eagles star, Sidney Jones, lost his phone during the Eagles parade celebrations in the city of February 8th.
The phone was found by fan Colleen Wismer and her friends who say they did not “snoop” through Jones’ phone, but they did snap a group selfie and posted it to Jones’ Instagram account.
Jones tweeted that his phone went missing and then followed up with a tweet thanking the fans who returned it.
Wismer tweeted one last photo, reassuring Jones and other fans that they did not “snoop” through Jones’ phone and only used it to post to Instagram.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)