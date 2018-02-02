Eagles star guarantees Super Bowl victory over Patriots

(WHDH) — Philadelphia Eagles star Alshon Jeffrey is so confident in his team’s ability that he’s guaranteeing a Super Bowl victory over the defedning champion New England Patriots.

A newspaper reporter was asking Jeffrey what would have to happen Sunday if the Eagles wanted to win when the wide receiver cut off the question.

“Ain’t no ‘if,’ man,” Jeffrey told Martin Frank of the Wilmington News Journal. “When we win on Sunday, ain’t no telling what we’re going to do. But we’re probably going to celebrate, have some fun.”

When questioned about his confidence heading into the game, Jeffrey doubled down on his remarks.

“We’re bringing that trophy back to Philly,” Jeffrey said.

