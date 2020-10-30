Early bout of winter weather downs trees, knocks power out to several homes in Norwell

Credit: Norwell Fire and Emergency Management

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An early bout of winter weather left dozens of Norwell residents without power Friday.

Emergency crews said they responded to several storm-related calls and according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, dozens of homes are in the dark.

They issued a warning for residents to stay away from any downed wires and to call 911.

 

 

