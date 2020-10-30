Early bout of winter weather downs trees, knocks power out to several homes in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An early bout of winter weather left dozens of Norwell residents without power Friday.

Emergency crews said they responded to several storm-related calls and according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, dozens of homes are in the dark.

They issued a warning for residents to stay away from any downed wires and to call 911.

We continue to respond to multiple storm related calls. Currently there are several homes in town without power due the stress on trees caused by a combination of heavy snow, wind, and leaves. If you see wires down, stay away and call 911. pic.twitter.com/ojd5pp2Ie5 — Norwell Fire and Emergency Management (@norwell_fire) October 30, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)