BOSTON (WHDH) - The young man from Virginia has made an impact in Boston… Early.

23-year-old Connelly Early had Red Sox fans excited when he struck out 11 batters in his major league debut on September 9.

Now, the rookie says he’s ready to make his mark in the playoffs and he knows what the atmosphere in Yankee Stadium is like.

“It’s electric, really good games so far,” Early told reporters Wednesday night. “Every pitch matters so, really competitive games and competitive [at bats], so just gotta go out there and do my thing.”

Red Sox fans expect Early to get the best of the New York Yankees, even in the Bronx.

“It’s obviously a big moment for him,” Nick Rasmussen said, a Red Sox fan.

Early grew up in Virginia loving baseball. He pitched in college for Army and the University of Virginia. The 6’3″ lefty was the 151st pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He has pitched in only four major league games, a total of 19 innings.

Early will take the mound in game three due to Lucas Giolito being shut down with an injured elbow.

“I’m super excited about it,” Early said. “A really good feeling, and just ready to get out there.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)