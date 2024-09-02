GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze in Groton on Sunday that raced through the historic Herb Lyceum, which is a wedding venue and restaurant.

Crews responding to a reported fire in the area if 368 Main St. around 4 a.m. found heavy fire that had vented through the roof and the structure fully involved, with the roof partially collapsed, according to a post by the Groton Police Department.

The fire was extinguished using multiple handlines off of Groton’s Engine 3 as well as the master stream from Groton’s Ladder 1. Mutual Aid fire companies from Ayer Fire Department, Pepperell Fire Department, Littleton Fire Department, Westford Fire Department, and Devens Fire Department provided support to help extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

