NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an early morning blaze in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday that left a house destroyed and two people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported building fire on Spindlewick Drive around 3 a.m. found heavy fire coming from a two-story residential building, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

Homeowners at the scene confirmed that all occupants were accounted for.

The home suffered extensive smoke and fire damaged and was deemed uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

