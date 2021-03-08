Early morning blaze rips through home in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-alarm fire tore through a home in Marlboro early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Brown Street found flames shooting from the roof of a wood-frame home.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air as firefighters used a ladder truck to combat the flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The fire left behind large holes in the roof, as well as damage to the home’s siding.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

