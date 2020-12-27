Early morning Boston shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a shooting on Cummins Highway just before 2 a.m. found the victim and assisted in having them transported to a local area hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

