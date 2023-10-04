EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating that led up to a crash involving an SUV driver and a man on a bike in Everett early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a 46-year-old man from Malden was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries after he was hit on Revere Beach Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

An MSP spokesperson said the vehicle involved was a 2007 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 69-year-old man from Chelsea who did not appear to be injured from the crash.

According to the spokesperson, the RAV4 was towed to a state police facility “for further investigation.”

“The facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the State Police-Medford Barracks to determine if charges are warranted,” spokesperson Dave Procopio said.

No additional details were provided.

