BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled an early morning blaze in Dorchester on Saturday that left six people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on West Seldon Street around 12 a.m. found heavy fire on the first and second floor of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All of the residents were able to evacuate the building safely and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 12:00 companies had heavy fire on floors 1and 2 at 83/85 West Seldon st. Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/bgVjXBc1HC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

Heavy fire knocked down companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/YO4pY7yoaE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

All occupants are safely evacuated as companies continue to chase hot spots. pic.twitter.com/a6WKG7xvUY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

Companies are making up. Details companies will stand by. 6 people,1 child are displaced. The BFD-VAU & RedCross are on scene to provide assistance. No injuries reported. Damages estimated around $450000.00. pic.twitter.com/SsCcPS7Lxq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

