NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire badly damaged part of a home on Pond Street in Natick early Tuesday morning.

Calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. reporting a fire on Pond Road in town, according to Natick fire officials.

No one was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

Tuesday morning’s fire response drew mutual aid from area fire departments in Framingham, Wellesley, Weston Fire and Wayland as well as Cataldo EMS, according to the Natick Fire Department.

