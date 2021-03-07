Early-morning fire displaces 4 in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people are without a home after a fire broke out in Roslindale early on Sunday.

Crews responding to a fire on Murray Hill Road at midnight found smoke coming from the attic of a 2-family two-and-a-half story building, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire was knocked down about an hour later but the flames caused damages estimated at $400,000, officials said.

Red Cross of Massachusetts is working to find housing for the four residents and three dogs that were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 12:00 pm smoke showing from the attic of a 2 family 2/12 story occupied building at 17 Murry Hill Road in Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/dRwHVcOB6R — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021

All companies are working the fire has extended thru the roof. pic.twitter.com/SXmnVYI6ZX — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021

Heavy fire knocked down, major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/lwET9m0dZP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021

With the extreme cold temperatures the freezing water is causing dangerous icy conditions . Companies are applying rock salt . pic.twitter.com/IShRd6kXWa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2021