Early-morning fire displaces 4 in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people are without a home after a fire broke out in Roslindale early on Sunday.

Crews responding to a fire on Murray Hill Road at midnight found smoke coming from the attic of a 2-family two-and-a-half story building, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire was knocked down about an hour later but the flames caused damages estimated at $400,000, officials said.

Red Cross of Massachusetts is working to find housing for the four residents and three dogs that were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

