CAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Campton, New Hampshire on Saturday that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a single-family home on Ellsworth Hill Road just after midnight found flames coming from the home and were unable to search due to a partial structural collapse, officials said.

When the fire was brought under control around 2 a.m., a man was found dead inside. His name has not been released.

Two dogs were also found dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

