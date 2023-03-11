BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews extinguished a fast-moving blaze that tore through a home in Roslindale early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 58 Cedrus Avenue found heavy flames coming from the one-and-a-half-story home, according to fire officials.

The Boston Cabinet of Community Engagement is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

