BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews extinguished a fast-moving blaze that tore through a home in Roslindale early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 58 Cedrus Avenue found heavy flames coming from the one-and-a-half-story home, according to fire officials.

The Boston Cabinet of Community Engagement is assisting those displaced.

Heavy fire showing from 58 Cedrus in Roslindale. All companies working . A heavy fire load in 1.5 story dwelling pic.twitter.com/zR9GQLKABP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 11, 2023

Fire has been knocked down, heavy overhauling underway. @RedCrossMA has been requested for 5 adults displaced. pic.twitter.com/cdoG0VtbI9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 11, 2023

Companies making up at 58 Cedrus St. @Boston_ONS is on scene to assist displaced family. BFD-FIU is on scene to investigate cause. Thx to @BOSTON_EMS for their quick response & blankets pic.twitter.com/H28iEsZCrf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 11, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

