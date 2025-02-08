CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early-morning house fire in Chicopee on Saturday that left two people dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Hudson Avenue around 2:15 a.m. found heavy fire shooting through the windows of the two-story, single-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

“This is a terribly sad day for the victims’ loved ones and our community,” said Chief Stamborski. “Our thoughts are with the family right now.”

The fire quickly went to two alarms. Firefighters immediately began attacking it and protecting nearby homes. It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

Tragically, firefighters located two people inside the badly damaged structure. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

The cause remains under investigation.

