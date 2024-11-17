BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people have been forced from their homes after a fast-moving two-alarm fire burned through a multi-family home in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at a home on Draper Street around 12:05 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the first two floors of the house, according to the Boston Fire Department. The fire eventually burned through the roof and caused as estimated $350,000 in damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

