Early morning Raynham blaze leaves 7 displaced

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze in Raynham that left seven people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Hill Street with multiple people trapped in the basement around 5:30 a.m. learned that members of the household were able to help a mother and her child get out to safety, according to a statement issued by Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Three of the seven residents were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage and is currently uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)