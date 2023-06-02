WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a victim wounded by a local high school, according to officials.

The Worcester Police Department said it was around 3:10 a.m. on Friday when officers were called to the property of Worcester Technical High School for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police responding to the scene soon came across a 22-year-old male shooting victim, who officials say was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities went on to process the scene and determined that “no one involved in this incident had any affiliation with the school,” according to a news release from the department.

As police continue to investigate the shooting, Worcester PD asks that anyone with information contact the department anonymously by texting “274637 TIPWPD” along with their message, or by sending an anonymous message via worcesterma.gov/police.

Those with info can also call Worcester PD’s Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)