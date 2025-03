SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Salem performed an early morning rescue in the cold water.

Authorities said two people were hanging out near a rocky area near a beach on Sutton Avenue when one of them slipped and fell into the water.

The other person jumped in to try and help them.

Both were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

