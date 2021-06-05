WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least nine people were displaced after firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire in Worcester on Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire in the area of May Street found a heavy fire originating at the rear of a 3-story building.

No residents were injured, according to fire officials. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately made available.

