Early season nor’easter to bring heavy rain and strong winds

Rain and wind are expected to pick up force Saturday morning as an early season nor’easter heads to Massachusetts.

Two storm systems are making their way up the east coast, and are expected to combine into one and hit the Virginia’s on Friday before moving up into parts of New England, 7’s Chief Meteorologist, Jeremy Reiner says.

The wild weather will hit peak intensity around mid morning and continue into the early afternoon.

Between 1 and 2 p.m., high tides could cause some minor coastal flooding, according to Reiner.

Strong winds are also in the forecast and could cause some power outages.

Places in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could expect to see some wet snowfall.

The storm is expected to move through quickly and the things look to be mostly clear on Sunday.

